Best Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:
v 8 hard boiled eggs, peeled and halved
v 1/4 cup mayonnaise
v 2 tsp dill pickle juice
v 1/2 tsp yellow mustard , (or dijon), or to taste
v pinch of salt , or to taste
v 1/8 tsp black pepper
v 1/8 tsp garlic powder
v 2 baby dill pickles, very finely diced
v 1/8 tsp paprika, to garnish
v 3 oz bacon (4 strips), chopped and browned, for topping
Method:
1. Cut peeled eggs in half lengthwise and place them on a serving platter. Remove yolks with a spoon and place them in a medium mixing bowl.
2. Mash yolks to a fine crumb with a fork. Add 1/4 cup mayo, 2 tsp pickle juice, 1/2 tsp mustard, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp black pepper and 1/8 tsp garlic powder and mash together until creamy.
3. Mix in finely diced pickles. Add more seasonings to taste if needed.
4. Spoon a generous teaspoon of the egg mixture into each egg half. Garnish the top with a generous sprinkle of paprika and big pinch of browned bacon bits.