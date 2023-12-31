Don't Miss
Best Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:
v    8 hard boiled eggs, peeled and halved
v    1/4 cup mayonnaise
v    2 tsp dill pickle juice
v    1/2 tsp yellow mustard , (or dijon), or to taste

v    pinch of salt , or to taste
v    1/8 tsp black pepper
v    1/8 tsp garlic powder
v    2 baby dill pickles, very finely diced
v    1/8 tsp paprika, to garnish
v    3 oz bacon (4 strips), chopped and browned, for topping
Method:
1.    Cut peeled eggs in half lengthwise and place them on a serving platter. Remove yolks with a spoon and place them in a medium mixing bowl.

2.    Mash yolks to a fine crumb with a fork. Add 1/4 cup mayo, 2 tsp pickle juice, 1/2 tsp mustard, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp black pepper and 1/8 tsp garlic powder and mash together until creamy.

3.    Mix in finely diced pickles. Add more seasonings to taste if needed.

4.    Spoon a generous teaspoon of the egg mixture into each egg half. Garnish the top with a generous sprinkle of paprika and big pinch of browned bacon bits.