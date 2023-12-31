Best Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

v 8 hard boiled eggs, peeled and halved

v 1/4 cup mayonnaise

v 2 tsp dill pickle juice

v 1/2 tsp yellow mustard , (or dijon), or to taste

v pinch of salt , or to taste

v 1/8 tsp black pepper

v 1/8 tsp garlic powder

v 2 baby dill pickles, very finely diced

v 1/8 tsp paprika, to garnish

v 3 oz bacon (4 strips), chopped and browned, for topping

Method:

1. Cut peeled eggs in half lengthwise and place them on a serving platter. Remove yolks with a spoon and place them in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Mash yolks to a fine crumb with a fork. Add 1/4 cup mayo, 2 tsp pickle juice, 1/2 tsp mustard, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp black pepper and 1/8 tsp garlic powder and mash together until creamy.

3. Mix in finely diced pickles. Add more seasonings to taste if needed.

4. Spoon a generous teaspoon of the egg mixture into each egg half. Garnish the top with a generous sprinkle of paprika and big pinch of browned bacon bits.