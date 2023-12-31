National Textbook Festival on Monday

The National Textbook Festival will be celebrated at all primary and secondary level educational institutions on Monday across the country.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Ministry Md Zakir Hossain will attend the book distribution function as the chief guest at the National Govt Primary School in the capital, an official release said on Sunday (December 31).

Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed will attend the function as the special guest with Director General of Directorate of Primary and Mass Education Shah Rezwan Hayat in the chair.

A total of 9,38,03,606 textbooks will be distributed among 2,12,52,006 students at primary level.