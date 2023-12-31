Chattogram-4 independent candidate Salahuddin’s candidacy cancelled

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court has canceled the candidacy of independent candidate Md Salahuddin of Chattogram-4 constituency for concealing his job information in his affidavit.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh and Salauddin will be paid the money within one week.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Sunday. The Judge also ordered civil surgeon and health DG to take necessary action against him after investigation.

The EC submitted a petition through its lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz to the SC on December 27, saying that Salahuddin does a government job under the health ministry.

But he (Salahuddin) suppressed this information about his official identity in his nomination papers submitted to the EC, and therefore, he cannot be allowed to contest the election under the Representation of the People Order, 1972.

The counsel said Salahuddin is a health assistant at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex and has concealed this information to the EC which is a violation of the law.