PM Sheikh Hasina opens free textbook distribution

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated free textbooks distribution among students up to the secondary level for the academic year of 2024 as the textbooks distribution is set to officially start across the country tomorrow.

The premier opened the textbook distribution programme at an event at her office through handing over books to students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels in the morning, reports BSS.

At the distribution ceremony on the eve of the new year-2024, Sheikh Hasina wished all a Happy New Year.

With Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni in the chair, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury delivered the welcome address.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen also spoke at the function.

The ministries have taken necessary steps to distribute nearly 30,70,83,517 copies new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students this year, involving over Taka 1400 crore.

The textbooks have already been sent to every upazila in the country.

The government has so far distributed over 464,78,29,883 copies free textbooks among students up to secondary levels across the country since 2010.

Since 2017, the government has been distributing braille books among the blind students alongside handing over books in Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri languages to the children of minority ethnic groups to study in their mother tongue.