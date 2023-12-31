Pharmacy, diagnostic centre fined for using expired materials

Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection (DNCRP) has fined a pharmacy and a diagnostic centre Tk 50,000 in the capital for using date-expired materials.

A team from the directorate, led by its Dhaka district assistant director Md Abdul Jabbar, on Sunday conducted raids in city’s Kamrangirchar area and imposed the fine.

Of them, Zoha Medicine Park was fined Tk 30,000 for selling date-expired medicines and taking extra prices from customers adding new prices on the packets.

First Aid Diagnostic Limited was enforced Tk 20,000 fine for using re-antigens, that were expired in October, 2022, in tests.

Abdul Jabbar said the raids from the directorate will be continued in public interest.