Bangladesh High Commission London celebrates “National Diaspora Day 2023″by launching National Identity Cards for British-Bangladeshi Expatriates.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Bangladesh High Commission, London celebrates “National Diaspora Day 2023” by launching National Identity Cards (NID) for British-Bangladeshi Diasporas, London UK National Expatriate Welfare Day 2023 was celebrated by Bangladesh High Commission, London in the presence of expatriate freedom fighters, Bangladeshi community leaders, mayors and councilors of various baras and councils, prominent businessmen and expatriates who send remittances, leaders of professional organizations and prominent journalists.

On this occasion, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Saida Muna Tasnim, in a special exchange meeting organized at the embassy on Saturday, in her speech, recalled the historical bond of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the British-Bangladeshi diaspora and paid deep respect to Bangabandhu and the country’s economy in the past 52 years, including the great liberation war of 1971. – Expressed gratitude to the British-Bangladeshi diaspora for their significant contribution to social development.

The High Commissioner expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for adopting various expatriate-friendly national policies and declaring December 30 as National Expatriate Day. In providing services to expatriate citizens, the High Commissioner said, “Bangladesh High Commission, London has provided a record number of consular and welfare services to UK expatriates with dignity and respect in the last five years. In 2023 alone, 56% more NVRs, 25% more MRPs and more than 2,500 welfare related services were provided compared to pre-Covid 2019.” E-passport and NID from London on the instructions of the Prime Minister. Mentioning that the High Commission is proud to hand over Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK, he said, “In the UK and Ireland, providing all kinds of support to the expatriates and involving them in the work of building a smart Bangladesh.