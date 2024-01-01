25 injured in police, Chhatra Dal clash in Habiganj

At least 25 people, including 10-12 policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists at Shayestanagar area in Habiganj Sadar upazila on Monday afternoon.

According to locals, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists brought out a rally in the area on the occasion of their founding anniversary. At that time, a clash broke out between the policemen and JCD leaders and activists when police obstructed them.

At least 20 people, including policemen, were injured in the clash, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Habiganj (Sadar Circle) Khalilur Rahman said 10-12 policemen were injured in the clash and a police van was vandalized at that time, however, police managed to bring the situation under control.

District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said that as part of the central program, Chhatra Dal brought out a peaceful rally on the occasion of the founding anniversary. During the procession, police attacked them and left at least 15 leaders and activists injured.

Additional Police have been deployed in the area and legal actions would be taken in this regard, added the ASP.