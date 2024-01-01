Teen killed in Sunamganj clash, 6 arrested

A teenager was killed and nine others were injured in a clash between two groups at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 6pm in Ronsi village under East Pagla union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Naim Ahmed, 17, son of Bashir Ali, a resident of the aforesaid village.

The injured are Rina Begum, 53, Karimun Nesa, 50, Zayed Mia, 15, Malek Mia, 35, Salek Mia, 26, Kayes Mia, 23, Rafiqul Islam, 35, Jafrul Mia, 20, and Ajud Mia, 50– all are residents of the same village.

Quoting locals, police said a clash had been broke out between the two groups of one Akchandar Mia and another Ajud Mia over a trivial matter which left 10 people from both groups critically injured.

They were rescued and taken to Chatak upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor referred Naim to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Qazi Muktadir Hossain said being informed, police rushed to the spot and arrested six persons in this connection.

Police brought the situation under control and additional police were deployed in the area, he said.

The legal actions would be taken if the family members filed any complaint, added the OC.