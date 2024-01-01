Ingredients:

Filling:

v 1/2 tbsp olive oil

v 2 cloves garlic , minced

v 1 brown onion , small, finely chopped

v 1 celery stalk , finely chopped

v 5 oz / 150g bacon , finely minced (streaky and fatty, not the lean stuff!)

v 2 tsp fennel seeds , toasted (optional) (Note 1)

v 1 lb / 500g pork mince (ground pork) (not lean)

v 3/4 cup / 40g panko breadcrumbs (Note 2)

v 1 egg

v 1/2 tsp salt

v Black pepper

Baking & Serving:

v 2 1/2 sheets puff pastry , thawed then each cut into half (Note 3)

v 1 egg , lightly whisked

v Ketchup / tomato sauce

Method:

1. Heat oil in a non stick fry pan over medium high heat. Sauté garlic, onion & celery for 2 minutes, then add bacon.

2. Cook for a further 2 minutes (don make bacon golden) then transfer to bowl and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

3. Add remaining Filling ingredients into the bowl. Use your hands to mix well.

4. Lay out a rectangle of pastry, long edge closest to you. Brush egg along one long edge.

5. Get 1/5 th of the filling and shape into a long log shape down the middle of the pastry. Ensure the meat is tight and

compact, without gaps.

6. Brush edge of pastry with egg. Then roll up, finishing with the seam side down.

7. Roll up, sealing on the edge with egg wash on it .

8. If you have time/patience, refrigerate for 1 hour (makes it easier/neater to cut)

To Cook:

1. Preheat oven to 350F/180C.

2. Cut each log into four equal lengths, or just two if you want full size sausage rolls. Brush with egg.

3. Place on 2 baking trays lined with baking paper (or sprayed with oil). Bake for 30 – 35 minutes in total, swapping tray shelves at 20 minutes, or until the pastry is deep golden brown. (Note: The filling will still look pink because of the bacon, but its easy to tell from texture that its cooked)

4. Cool slightly on trays. Serve hot or warm with tomato sauce or ketchup!