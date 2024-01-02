12kg LPG price increased by Tk 29

The price of a 12 kg liquefied natural gas (LPG) cylinder, at the consumer level, has been increased by Tk 29 to Tk 1,433 for January.

The new price will be in effect from 6pm on Tuesday.

Nurul Amin, chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), announced the new price at a press conference at the BERC office in the capital on Tuesday.

He said that the LPG price hike was due to the increase in prices in Saudi Arabia.

As per the commission, the price of one kg of LPG, inclusive of value added tax, has been set at Tk 119.40, which was Tk117.02 in December.

As such, the prices of different sizes of LPG cylinders will be determined.

The price of LPG (auto gas) used in vehicles has been increased to Tk 65.67 from Tk 64.43 per kg.

However, the price of LPG supplied by government companies has remained unchanged.

LPG price reached a record high, Tk 1,498/12kg cylinder, in February last year.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was the lowest at Tk 999 in July, 2023.

The price continued to rise since then, reaching Tk1,284 in September, Tk1,363 in October and Tk1,381 in November.