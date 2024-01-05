4 BNP men arrested during procession in Sylhet

Police arrested four BNP men, including three BNP leaders, from a procession march held at Ambarkhana area in Sylhet city on Friday.

The arrested are Fisheries Secretary of district unit BNP Jalal Khan, Sylhet city unit leader Ali Haider Moznu, BNP leader Akbar and an activist, who could not be identified immediately.

According to BNP sources, a procession march and leaflets distribution programme was held at the city as a part of the party’s leaflet distribution programme, led by BNP chairperson’s adviser Khandker Abdul Muktadir, Sylhet district BNP President Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury, BNP Central Organizing Secretary Dr. Sakhawat Hossain Jiban and sevral other activists.

During the procession, police attacked at the peaceful programme and at one stage, police chased them and arrested four people from the scene. At least eight leaders and activists were injured at that time, they said.

On the other hand, Deputy Police Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan police Azbahar Ali Sheikh said leaders and activists of the district and city unit BNP were distributing anti-election leaflets blocking the road at Ambarkhana point in the town after Jummah prayer.

Police requested them to leave the road but they denied and locked into an altercation. At one stage police dispersed them and held the four BNP men in this connection.