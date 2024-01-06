BNP’s 48-hour hartal opposing election begins

A two-day hartal, enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), began on Saturday as part of their ongoing movement to boycott the upcoming election slated for Sunday (January 7).

The hartal began at 6am and will end at 6am on Monday (January 7).

The 48-hour hartal has been called to facilitate the boycott of election and the non-cooperation movement for the resignation of Awami League government, reinstatement of a neutral election-time caretaker government system, and release of BNP leaders from prison.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this after calling the hartal programme on Thursday at a virtual press briefing.

The number of vehicles on the street are fewer compared to other days.