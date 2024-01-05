BNP brings out procession with stick in city opposing polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate organizations brought out a stick procession in the capital on Friday morning, as part of their movement to boycott the January 7 elections.

The procession, led by the Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, marched in Karwan Bazar area calling on the people to boycott the national election.

During a brief speech following the procession Rizvi said, “People will not accept illegal elections”.

He said there are two factions in the country at present. One, who is in fervor of truth and justice, works for the people’s right to vote and freedom of expression. The other is for money laundering and looters, for taking away people’s rights. He said they, who are on the side of justice, will be victorious.

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Youth Affairs Secretary Mir Newaz Ali Newaz, Central Executive Committee member and former MP Salim Reza Habib, Chhatra Dal Central Joint General Secretary Doctor Tauhidur Rahman Awal among others were present at the procession.

On Thursday, the BNP announced a 48-hour hartal from Saturday 6am to Monday 6am in protest of the 12th parliamentary election.

The opposition party had also announced countrywide processions and mass contact campaigns for Friday.