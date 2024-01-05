Harry Pitman: Two arrested over fatal stabbing

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of Harry Pitman.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old handed themselves in after the Met released images of people it wanted to speak to.

Harry, 16, from Haringey, was attacked after getting involved in a fight in Primrose Hill as crowds gathered to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Grogan said: “This is clearly a significant development and we are keeping [the] family informed.”

The two boys remain in custody, the force added.

Three other teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 18 arrested in connection with the murder have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Harry was fatally stabbed shortly before 23:40 GMT on 31 December after getting involved in a fight with another male, the Met Police said.

He had been with a group of friends on New Year’s Eve near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks.

Tayla Pitman, Harry’s older sister, told MailOnline the family was “devastated” by his death.

DCI Grogan added: “Our enquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence.

“Despite having made arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation.”