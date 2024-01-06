Fire at Benapole Express: 7-member probe body formed

Bangladesh Railway authorities have formed seven-member probe committee over Benapole Express train fire incident.

The fire incident happened on Friday (January 5) night, a day before the opposition BNP’s 48-hour hartal and one-day before the 12th national election.

Md Soumik Shawan, Dhaka Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer of Bangladesh Railway, has been made the chief of the probe body.

At least four people were killed after miscreants set fire on the Benapole Express in the capital’s Gopibag area around 9:05pm on Friday. On information, seven fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 10:20pm.

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole.

Before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market.

Eight, including two children, are currently undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.