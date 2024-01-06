Polling centre set on fire in Moulvibazar

A polling centre was set on fire at sadar upazila in Moulvibazar on Friday night.

The arson took place at Sabia Government Primary School under Chandnighat union of the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said around 8 pm, four youths on two motorcycles took a position outside the gate of the school and threw kerosene in a plastic bottle inside the school. When the school’s door caught fire, locals immediately extinguished the fire.

Moulvibazar Model Police Station officer-in-charge KM Nazrul said evidence has been collected from the scene. The incident is under investigation.