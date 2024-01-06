BNP’s Nabi, 4 others arrested over arson attack on Benapole Express

BNP leader Mohammad Nabi Ullah and four others have been arrested by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in connection with Benapole Express train fire incident.

Nabi was picked up by plain clothes police from a house in Uttara Sector-11 at about 12:30am, according to Nabi’s family members.

Confirming the arrested news, DMP Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid said Mohammad Nabi aand four others were arrested based on specific allegations.

Some known criminals were engaged in the arson attack, he said, adding that, detectives got their names and were trying to arrest them.

Nabi, the former president of Jatrabari Thana BNP, is currently serving as the joint convener of the party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.