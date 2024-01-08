Envoys congratulate Hasina on her party’s absolute polls wining

The envoys of India, Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore, and Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday morning.

Besides, the delegation of Aga Khan Diplomatic Representatives also met her.

On behalf of their respective countries and organisation, they congratulated Hasina on her party’s absolute victory in Sunday’s 12th National Parliamentary Election, according to a release from PM’s press wing, reports UNB.

The delegates expressed their firm commitment to continue cooperation with Bangladesh, it said.

The prime minister thanked them and sought their cooperation in the development and advancement of Bangladesh.