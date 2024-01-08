China envoy congratulates Hasina, committed to working with her

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for successfully holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election and Awami League’s victory.

Ambassador Yao conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes from Chinese leaders to PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The Chinese ambassador called on PM Hasina at Ganabhaban and reaffirmed that Chinese leaders are committed to working with her to carry forward the long-established friendship, enhance mutual trust, and deepen practical cooperation – thereby uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

Ambassador Yao noted that both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of development and revitalization, and China would always be the most trustworthy partner and the most reliable friend of Bangladesh on the way to modernization.

Under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Sheikh Hasina, China and Bangladesh have set a model of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

China will firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference, it said.

China will also support Bangladesh in maintaining unity and stability, and in playing a more active role in international and regional affairs, said the embassy.

China is committed to assisting Bangladesh in realizing the “Vision 2041” and the dream of “Sonar Bangla,” it said.

Ambassador Yao said that China is prepared to strengthen all-round cooperation with Bangladesh, and take due actions to facilitate and expand trade and investment with Bangladesh, promote high-quality China-Bangladesh Belt and Road cooperation, and make its own contribution to realizing “Smart Bangladesh”.