Awami League going to form next govt for 4th consecutive time

Awami League is going to form the government for the fourth consecutive time after receiving absolute majority in the 12th parliamentary election. Unofficial results of 297, out of 299 seats, have been received so far. The results show that Awami League has won in 223 seats. After the ruling Awami League, independent candidates bagged 62 seats. The opposition in current parliament Jatiya Party has won 11 seats while other parties got one seat.

Most of the victorious independent candidates are Awami League leaders. Besides, Syed Ekramuzzaman who was expelled from BNP has won Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency, while independent candidate Mohammad Husamuddin Chowdhury has won Sylhet-5 (Kanaighat-Jakiganj) constituency.

UNB adds: Some heavyweight candidates who lost the election are Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, Workers’ Party’s Fazle Hossain Badsha, Jatiyo Party’s Sharifa Quader, Krishak Sramik Janata League’s Kader Siddiqi, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal’s Hasanul Haque Inu, and Awami League candidates State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali, LGRD State Minister Swapan Bhattacharjee, State Minister for Environment and Forest Enamur Rahman, Momtaz Begum MP and Mrinal Kanti Das MP.

The Election Commission decided to cancel the candidature of Chittagong-16 Awami League candidate Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury in the morning for threatening the law enforcement agencies.

Voting was by-and-large peaceful, with suspensions in just 7 out of almost 42,000 centres across the 299 seats. The vote in one constituency had been postponed after the death of a candidate.

The results of the election were a mostly foregone conclusion as the main opposition BNP, the only party comparable to AL in terms of support and previous governing experience, refused to participate.

Full list of winners:

AL contenders who were unofficially elected:

Rangpur Division:

Nayeemuzzaman Bhuiyan in Panchagarh-1, Md Nurul Islam Sujan in Panchagarh-2, Ramesh Chandra Sen in Thakurgaon-1, Md Mazharul Islam Sujan in Thakurgaon-2, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in Dinajpur-2, Iqbalur Rahim in Dinajpur-3, Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in Dinajpur-4, Mostafizur Rahman Fizer in Dinajpur-5, Shibli Sadiq in Dinajpur-6 Aftab Uddin Sarkar in Nilphamari-1, Asaduzzaman Noor in Nilphamari-2, Motahar Hossain in Lalmonirhat-1 Nuruzzaman Ahmed in Lalmonirhat-2, Md. Matiar Rahman in Lalmonirhat-3, Abul Kalam Md. Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury in Rangpur-2, Tipu Munshi in Rangpur-4, Shirin Sharmin Choudhury in Rangpur-6, Soumendra Prasad Pandey in Kurigram-3, Md. Biplab Hasan in Kurigram-4, Umme Kulsum Smrity in Gaibandha-3, Abul Kalam Azad in Gaibandha-4, Mahmud Hasan in Gaibandha-5, Shamsul Alam Dudu in Jaipurhat-1 and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan in Jaipurhat-2.

Rajshahi Division:

Omar Faruk Chowdhury in Rajshahi-1, Md Asaduzzaman Asad in Rajshahi-3, Md. Abul Kalam Azad in Rajshahi-4, Md. Abdul Wadud Dara in Rajshahi-5, Md. Shahriar Alam in Rajshahi-6, Shafiqul Islam Shimul in Nator-2, Zunaid Ahmed Palak in Natore-3, Md. Siddiqur Rahman Patwary in Natore-4, Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul in Chapainawabganj-1, Md. Ziaur Rahman in Chapainawabganj-2, Abdul Wadud in Chapainawabganj-3, Sahadara Mannan in Bogura-1, Mujibur Rahman (Majnu) in Bogura-5, Ragebul Ahsan Ripu in Bogura-6, Mustafa Alam in Bogura-7, Sadhan Chandra Majumdar in Naogaon-1, Sourendra Nath Chakraborty in Naogaon-3, Nizam Uddin Jalil in Naogaon-5, Tanveer Shakeel Joy in Sirajganj-1, Jannat Ara Henry in Sirajganj-2, Abdul Aziz in Sirajganj-3, Shafiqul Islam in Sirajganj-4, Abdul Momin Mandal in Sirajganj-5, Chayan Islam in Sirajganj-6, Shamsul Haque Tuku in Pabna-1, Ahmed Firoz Kabir in Pabna-2, Maqbul Hossain in Pabna-3, Galibur Rahman Sharif in Pabna-4 and Ghulam Farooq Khandaker Prince in Pabna-5,

Khulna Division:

Farhad Hossain in Meherpur-1, Abu Saleh Md Nazmul Haque in Meherpur-2, Mahbubul Alam Hanif in Kushtia-3, Sulaiman Haque Joarddar in Chuadanga-1, Ali Azgar in Chuadanga-2, Abdul Hye in Jhenaidah-1, Salah Uddin Miazi in Jhenaidah-3, Anwarul Azim (Anar) in Jhenaidah-4, Sheikh Afil Uddin in Jashore-1, Touhiduzzaman in Jashore-2, Kazi Nabil Ahmed in Jashore-3, Enamul Haque Babul in Jashore-4, Nani Gopal Mandal in Khulna-1, Sheikh Salahuddin in Khulna-2, SM Kamal Hossain in Khulna-3, Abdus Salam Murshedi in Khulna-4, Narayan Chandra Chand in Khulna-5, Rashiduzzaman in Khulna-6, Sheikh Helal Uddin in Bagerhat-1, Sheikh Tanmoy in Bagerhat-2, Habibun Nahar in Bagerhat-3, HM Badiuzzaman Sohag in Bagerhat-4, Feroz Ahmed Swapan in Satkhira-1, AFM Ruhal Haque in Satkhira-3, SM Ataul Haque in Satkhira-4, Shakib Al Hasan in Magura-1, Biren Shikder in Magura-2, BM Kabirul Haque in Narail-1 and Mashrafe bin Mortza in Narail-2.

Barishal Division:

SM Rezaul Karim in Pirojpur-1, Shahjahan Omar in Jhalakathi-1, Amir Hossain Amu in Jhalkathi-2, ASM Feroz in Patuakhali-2, SM Shahjada in Patuakhali-3, Mohibbur Rahman in Patuakhali-4, Sultana Nadira in Barguna-2, Tofail Ahmed in Bhola-1, Ali Azam in Bhola-2, Nurannabi Chowdhury in Bhola-3, Abdullah Al Islam Jacob in Bhola-4, Abul Hasanat Abdullah in Barishal-1, Zahid Farooq in Barisal-5 and Abdul Hafiz Mallik in Barisal-6.

Mymensingh Division:

Sharif Ahmed in Mymensingh-2, Mohammad Mohitur Rahman in Mymensingh-4, Muslim Uddin in Mymensingh-6, Abdus Salam in Mymensingh-9, Fahmi Golandaz (Babel) in Mymensingh-10, Mushtaq Ahmed Ruhi in Netrakona-1, Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khusru in Netrakona-2, Sazzadul Hasan in Netrokona-4, Ahmad Hossain in Netrakona-5, Noor Mohammad in Jamalpur-1, Md. Faridul Haque Khan in Jamalpur-2, Mirza Azam in Jamalpur-3, Md. Abul Kalam Azad in Jamalpur-5, Matia Chowdhury in Sherpur-2, ADM Shahidul Islam in Sherpur-3.

Dhaka Division:

Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in Tangail-1, Tanvir Hasan alias Chhota Monir in Tangail-2, Ahsanul Islam (Titu) in Tangail-6, Khan Ahmed Shuvo in Tangail-7, Anupam Shahjahan Joy in Tangail-8, Zahid Malek in Manikganj-3, AKM Mozammel Haque in Gazipur-1, Md. Zahid Ahsan Russell in Gazipur-2, Rumana Ali in Gazipur-3, Simeen Hossain (Rimi) in Gazipur-4, Salman Fazlur Rahman in Dhaka-1, Md. Qamrul Islam in Dhaka-2, Nasrul Hamid in Dhaka-3, Mohammad Said Khokon in Dhaka-6, Mohammad Solaiman Salim in Dhaka-7, AFM Bahauddin Nasim in Dhaka-8, Saber Hossain Chowdhury in Dhaka-9, Ferdous Ahmed in Dhaka-10, Mohammad Wakil Uddin in Dhaka-11, Asaduzzaman Khan in Dhaka-12, Jahangir Kabir Nanak in Dhaka-13, Mainul Hossain Khan in Dhaka-14, Kamal Ahmed Majumdar in Dhaka-15, Md. Ilias Uddin Mollah in Dhaka-16, Muhammad Ali Arafat in Dhaka-17, Benazir Ahmad in Dhaka-20, Golam Dastgir Gazi in Narayanganj-1, Md. Nazrul Islam Babu in Narayanganjaris-2, Abdullah-al-Kaiser in Narayanganj-3, Shamim Osman in Narayanganj-4, Mohiuddin Ahmed in Munshiganj-1, Sagufta Yasmin in Munshiganj-2, Kazi Keramat Ali in Rajbari-1 and Zillul Hakim in Rajbari-2, Abdur Rahman in Faridpur-1, Shahdab Akbar in Faridpur-2, Muhammad Faruk Khan in Gopalganj-1, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim in Gopalganj-2, Sheikh Hasina in Gopalganj-3, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury in Madaripur-1, Shajahan Khan in Madaripur-2, Iqbal Hossain in Shariatpur-1, AKM Enamul Haque Shamim in Shariatpur-2, Nahim Razzak in Shariatpur-3, Mohammad Nazrul Islam in Narsingdi-1, Anwarul Ashraf Khan in Narsingdi-2, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in Narsingdi-4, Razi Uddin Ahmed in Narsingdi-5, Syeda Zakia Noor in Kishoreganj-1, Rezwan Ahmed Taufiq in Kishoreganj-4, Afzal Hossain in Kishoreganj-5 and Nazmul Hasan in Kishoreganj-6.

Sylhet Division:

Ranjit Chandra Sarkar in Sunamganj-1, MA Mannan in Sunamganj-3, Mohammad Sadiq in Sunamganj-4, Muhibur Rahman Manik in Sunamganj-5, Shahab Uddin in Moulvibazar-1, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury in Moulvibazar-2, Mohammad Zillur Rahman in Moulvibazar-3, Md. Abdus Shaheed in Moulvibazar-4, AK Abdul Momen in Sylhet-1, Shafikur Rahman Chowdhury in Sylhet-2, Habibur Rahman in Sylhet-3, Imran Ahmad in Sylhet-4, Nurul Islam Nahid in Sylhet-6, Mayez Uddin Sharif in Habiganj-2 and Abu Zahir in Habiganj-3.

Chattogram Division:

RAM Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury in Brahmanbaria-3, Anisul Huq in Brahmanbaria-4, Foyzur Rahman in Brahmanbaria-5, Captain (Retd.) AB Tajul Islam in Brahmanbaria-6, Abdus Sabur in Cumilla-1, AKM Bahauddin in Cumilla-6, Pran Gopal Dutta in Cumilla-7, Abu Zafar Mohammad Shafi Uddin in Cumilla-8, Tajul Islam in Cumilla-9, AHM Mustafa Kamal in Cumilla-10, Mujibul Haque in Cumilla-11, Selim Mahmud in Chandpur-1, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) in Chandpur-2, Dipu Moni in Chandpur-3, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman in Chandpur-4, Rafiqul Islam in Chandpur-5, HM Ibrahim in Noakhali-1, Morshed Alam in Noakhali-2, Mamunur Rashid Kiran in Noakhali-3, Mohammad Ekramul Karim Chowdhury in Noakhali-4, Obaidul Quader in Noakhali-5, Mohammad Ali in Noakhali-6, Anwar Hossain Khan in Lakshmipur-1, Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan in Lakshmipur-2, Mohammad Ghulam Farooq in Lakshmipur-3, Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury in Feni-1, Nizam Uddin Hazari in Feni-2, Mahabubur Rahman in Chattogram-1, Khadijatul Anwar in Chattogram-2, Mahfuzur Rahman in Chattogram-3, SM Al Mamun in Chattogram-4, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Chattogram-6, Hasan Mahmud in Chattogram-7, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury in Chattogram-9, Mohiuddin Bachchu in Chattogram-10, M Abdul Latif in Chattogram-11, Motaherul Islam Chowdhury in Chattogram-12, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury in Chattogram-13, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury in Chattogram-14, Ashek Ullah Rafique in Cox’s Bazar-2, Saimum Sarwar Kamal in Cox’s Bazar-3, Shaheen Akhter in Cox’s Bazar-4, Kujendra Lal Tripura in Khagrachhari, Dipankar Talukdar in Rangamati and Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing in Bandarban.

The 11 JP contestants who were elected are Hafiz Uddin Ahmed in Thakurgaon- 3, Ghulam Mohammad Quader (JP Chairman GM Quader) in Rangpur-3, AKM Mustafizur Rahman in Kurigram- 1, Shariful Islam Jennah in Bogura-2, Md Ashrafuzzaman in Sathkhira-2, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader in Patuakhlai-1, Ghulam Kibria Tipu in Barishal-3, Md Mujibul Haque (JP secretary general) in Kishoreganj- 3, Selim Osman in Narayanganj- 5, Masud Uddin Chowdhury in Feni- 3 and Anisul Islam Mahmud in Chhatogram- 5.

The 62 independent candidates who were elected include Zakaria in Dinajpur-1, Saddam Hossain Pavel in Nilphamari-3, Siddiqul Alam in Nilphamari-4, Asaduzzaman Bablu in Rangpur- 1, Zakir Hossain in Rangpur-5, Hamidul Khandaker in Kurigram-2, Abdullah Nahid Nigar in Gaibandha-1, Shah Sarwar Kabir in Gaibandha-2, Shafiqur Rahman Badsha in Rajshahi-2, Abul Kalam Azad in Natore-1, SM Brohani Sultan Mahmud in Naogaon-4, Omar Faruk Sumon in Naogain-6, Khan Muhammad Saifullah Al Mehdi in Bogura-3, Rezaul Haque Chowdhury in Kushtia-1, Kamarul Arefin in Kushtia-2, Abdur Rouf in Kushtia-4, Naser Shahriar Jahedi in Jhenaidah-2, Yakub Ali in Jashore-5, Azizul Islam in Jashore-6, Mohiuddin Moharaj in Pirojpur-2, Shamim Shahnewaz in Pirojpur-3, Golam Sarwar Tuku in Barguna-1, Pankaj Nath in Barishal-4, Mahmudul Haque Sayeem in Mymensingh-1, Nazrul Islam in Mymensingh-5, Abdul Malek Sarkar in Mymensingh-6, ABM Anisuzzaman in Mymensingh-7, Mahmud Hasan Sumon in Mymensingh-8, Abdul Wahed in Mymensingh-11, Abdur Rashid in Jamalpur-4, Iftekhar Uddin Talukder Pintu in Netrakona-3 and Sanoar Hossain Sanu in Sherpur-1.

The elected independent contenders also include Amanur Rahman Khan Rana in Tangail-3, Abdul Latif Siddique in Tangail-4, Sanowar Hossain in Tangail-5, Salahuddin Mahmud in Manikganj-1, Dewan Jahid Ahmed Tulu in Manikganj-2, Akhteruzzaman in Gazipur-5, Awlad Hossain in Dhaka-4, Mashiur Rahman Mollah in Dhaka-5, Khasru Chowdhury in Dhaka-18, Saiful Islam in Dhaka-19, Mohammad Foysal in Munshiganj-3, AK Azad in Faridpur-3, Mujibur Rahman CHowdury Nixon in Faridpur-4, Tahmina Begum in Madaripur-3, Sirajul Islam Mollah in Narsingdi-3, Sohrab Uddin in Kishoreganj-2, Joya Sengupta in Sunamganj-2, Mohammad Husamuzzaman Chowdhury in Sylhet-5, Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury in Habiganj- 1, Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon in Habiganj-4, Syed Ekramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-1, Moin Uddin in Brahmanbaria- 2, Abdul Majid in Cumilla-2, Jahangir Alam Sarkar in Cumilla-3, Abul Kalam Azad in Cumilla-4, Abu Jaher in Cumilla-5, Md Abdullah in Lakshmipur-4, Abdus Salam in Chattogram-8, Abdul Motaleb in Chattogram-15 and Mujibur Rahman in Chattogram-16,

Besides, Workers Party Chairman Rashed Khan Menon was unofficially elected in Barishal-2, while Bangladesh Kalyan Party chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim in Cox’s Bazar-1 and Jasod candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen in Bogura-4.

The Sunday’s balloting was held in 299 constituencies out of 300 ones as the Election Commission earlier postponed the election to Naogaon-2 following the death of a candidate.