Oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected MPs on Wednesday

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of parliament (MPs) will be held at the ground floor of Jatiya Sangsad building at 10am on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the oath-taking room of the Parliament. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oaths.

A gazette notification of new MPs would be published today (Tuesday), said chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury.

Preparations to hold the occasion were taken by the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat after conclusion of the election on Sunday.

It is learnt that the Election Commission will publish the results of the newly elected MPs of 12th Jatiya Sangsad through a gazette notification by Tuesday. If the gazette is published on Tuesday, the newly-elected MPs will have to take oath as MPs within three working days according to the existing law.