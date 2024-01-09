Bangladeshis did not get fullest range of voting options: UK

The United Kingdom has noted that the Bangladeshi people did not have the fullest range of voting options in Sunday’s national elections in Bangladesh.

The UK noted that not all political parties took part in the elections, according a statement issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on Monday.

The UK condemned the acts of intimidation and violence that took place prior to and during the campaign period. Such conduct has no place in political life, UNB reports.

It encouraged all political parties to address their differences and find a common way forward in the interests of the people of Bangladesh. “We will continue to support this process.”

Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition, said the UK in the statement.

“Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period,” said the British government.

“We are concerned at the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day,” said the statement.

The United Kingdom and Bangladesh share a deep and historic friendship.

“Creating the conditions for a sustainable political settlement and vibrant civil society will enable long-term growth,” said the UK.