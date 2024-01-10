Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon has said he will play the same role in the Parliament as the field.

“My role will remain the same as before. Protesting against corruption, speaking up for oppressed people and realising Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla.”

In an recent reaction after taking oath as an MP at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday, Barrister Sumon, who has been elected as an independent candidate from Habiganj-4 constituency, said these.

When asked what challenges he might face, Sumon said, “Not one or two. No one wants to work in Bangladesh. Still, if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina considers me, I will be able to do a lot of work.”