Those who have been dropped from new cabinet

Members of the new cabinet will be sworn in on Thursday evening at Bangabhaban in the capital. The names of those who are invited to take oath have already been announced.

The cabinet secretary announced the names at a press briefing on Wednesday night. Twenty-five ministers and 11 state ministers are going to get portfolios in the new cabinet.

However, those who have been dropped as ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers from the new cabinet are as follows:

Ministers

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mostofa Jabbar, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Planning Minister Abdus Mannan, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Health Minsiter Zahid Malek, Women and Children Affairs Minister Fazilatun Nesa Indira, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Overseas Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Chittagong Hill Tract Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushoi Singh, and Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.

State Ministers

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, State Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Labour Munnujan Sufian, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya, State Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Enamur Rahman and State Minister for Youth and Sporst Zahid Ahsan Russel.

Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar and Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Huq Shamim.