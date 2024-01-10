None can hinder Bangladesh’s advancement as AL is reelected: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said no one can hinder the advancement of Bangladesh towards prosperity since her party is voted to power again.

“I firmly believe none can impede the advancement of Bangladesh as the Awami League is voted to power again,” she said.

She also said the absolute victory of the AL in the 12th parliamentary polls has proved again that the power of the people is the main thing.

“So, none can play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people,” she said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while presiding over an AL grand rally at the historic Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital Dhaka marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The AL is also observing the Day as the day of jubilation for the landslide victory of the party in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7 bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh got the status of a developing nation in 2021 when the nation was celebrating twin mega events, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of the independence.

“The country could not march ahead if the Awami League was not voted to power again,” she said.