25 ministers, 11 state ministers in new cabinet

The new cabinet comprises 36 members – 25 ministers and 11 state ministers – with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the leadership.

The Cabinet Division on Wednesday published the list of the ministers and state ministers but respective offices were not distributed to them.

Current Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman (technocrat), State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk were included in the new cabinet.

New faces in the cabinet are Muhammad Faruk Khan, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Md Abdus Shahid, RAM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury, Md Abdur Rahman, Narayan Chandra Chand, Abdus Salam, Md Zillul Hakim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Zahangir Kabir Nanak, Nazmul Hasan, Samnta Lal Sen, Simin Hossain (Rimi), Mohammad Ali Arafat, Md Mohibur Rahman, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Rumana Ali, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Ahsanul Islam.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will first administer the oaths of the newly elected Prime Minister and then, ministers and state ministers at Bangabhaban at 7 pm tomorrow.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the Cabinet Division will issue a notification distributing offices to new cabinet members.

Earlier on Sunday (January 7), the 12th parliamentary election was held. In the polls, the ruling Awami League secured an absolute majority by winning in 222 constituencies.