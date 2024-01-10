Bengalis urged to join the campaign to free Palestine

At a ‘Bengalis for Palestine’ (BfP) meeting, activists highlighted the historical relationship between Bangladesh and Palestine and the assistance Bangladesh has provided to the cause of Palestine through the decades. The activists were speaking at a meeting held on 9 January in a restaurant in the Banglatown area.

They said the people of Palestine deserve peace and the right to live in their homeland of a sovereign state. The BfP urged the Bengali community to come out this Saturday and join the march organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which will be one of the biggest rallies for Palestine to date.

The meeting was chaired by Nooruddin Ahmed, and the others who spoke were Abu Hussain, Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Jamil Iqbal, Ashfaq Kazi Minto, Jamal Ahmed Khan, Shah Mustafijur Rahman Belal, Abdul Basir, Salim Uddin, Saleh Ahmed and Mizanur Rahman Bablu amongst others.

They added as we speak the Israeli government is continuing their brutal and murderous campaign against the innocent, unarmed people of Palestine. The meeting demanded an immediate end to the killings of innocent Palestinians, including children and women, by the Israeli forces.