Barrister Saif Uddin Khaled Elected New Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council.

Bangla Mirror Desk :

London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council Deputy Speaker Barrister Saif Uddin Khaled has been appointed Speaker for the upcoming 2024-25 Municipal Year, he was appointed Speaker by majority vote of Councilors at the Annual General Meeting held at the Town Hall Chamber in Whatchapel on Wednesday evening, May 15.

He replaced the recent Speaker Zaheed Bakht Chowdhury. Various professionals including lawyers, political and social organizations were present. Expressing his heartfelt feelings after being appointed Speaker, Barrister Khaled expressed deep gratitude to all the councilors for electing him. He said, “I feel privileged to be elected as the Speaker of a traditional Borough like Tower Hamlets.” At the same time, I am humbled by this honor.

I will endeavor to discharge the civic duties of the Council with due respect with all my talents and abilities. In particular, I will work to encourage the new generation of British-Bangladeshi boys and girls to get involved in mainstream politics and the democratic process in Britain.

The Annual General Meeting begins on Wednesday at 7pm in the Council Chambers. The first phase was presided over by the newly appointed Speaker Councilor Zaheed Bakhat Chowdhury. Voting was held among the councilors present to elect the new Speaker. Saif Uddin Khaled was elected Speaker by the majority of councillors, Barrister Saif Uddin Khaled was then given chain of office and special gown, The second session of the Annual General Meeting was held under the chairmanship of the new Speaker.

Executive Mayor Lutfur Rahman and other councilors were present during the election, Barrister Saif Uddin Khaled is a very well-known lawyer in the Bangladeshi community in Britain. He is the founder and CEO of KPP Barrister Chambers, a law firm located in Fieldgate Street, Towerhamlets, apart from legal profession, he is a skilled organizer and politician, elected as a first-time councilor for the Bromley North ward in Tower Hamlets in May 2022, he was then elected Deputy Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council in 2023 and served successfully for the past year. As a result, he was elected Speaker.

Barrister Saif Uddin Khaled’s country house is in Jokiganj upazila of Sylhet, a resident of Amalsheed village in Barothakuri union, he is the privileged child of retired school teacher Rafiqul Islam Master and Rabia Khanam Tapadar, Saif Uddin Khaled was very talented in his student life,he came to UK in 2003 as a higher education student after completing SSC from Sylhet Government Pilot High School and Honors Masters from SylhetMC University College. He qualified as a solicitor after completing LLB from University of London, LLM from University of Huddersfield, LPC from University of Westminster. Obtained Bar-at-Law (Barrister) degree from the famous Lincoln Inn in 2011. Currently he is a Public Access Barrister, his family includes wife Syeda Saifa Khaliq, son Hasan Khaled Mostafa and daughter Jumana Khaled Mostafa.