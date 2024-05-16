Bangladesh-UK to strengthen health sector cooperation

UK’s Minister for Health and Secondary Care Rt Hon Andrew Stephenson CBE MP called on Bangladesh Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Minister Sen emphasized the need to bolster Bangladesh-UK health sector collaboration, especially on digitisation of Bangladesh’s health sector, skill development of Bangladeshi young doctors, reintroduction of the Overseas Doctors Training Scheme now known as Medical Training Initiative (MTI) for Bangladeshi doctors. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) and different British Royal Colleges. Minister Sen urged the British Minister to recruit more caregivers, nurses, and midwives from Bangladesh.

Minister Andrew Stephenson took note of all the points raised by Minister Sen and assured to help Bangladesh in every way to digitise Bangladesh’s health sector which will be mutually beneficial for both the countries.

Minister Stephenson also suggested Minister Sen keep the UK Health Department updated when Bangladesh is removed from WHO’s red list so that the UK can start recruiting qualified nurses from Bangladesh.

Dr Sen invited Minister Stephenson to visit Bangladesh at the earliest convenience.

Dr Sen met also with the UK’s Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP at his House of Commons office on Monday. They also discussed exploring various avenues to strengthen Bangladesh-UK collaborations in the health sector.

Praising the contributions of Bangladeshi doctors in the NHS, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting assured his full support to implement the mutually beneficial proposals placed by the Bangladesh Health Minister.

The Health Minister on Tuesday visited the ‘Bangabandhu Centenary Peace Grove’ established by the Bangladesh High Commission, London in collaboration with the London Borough of Brent at Gladstone Park in London. Paying deep tribute to Bangladesh’s Founding Father, he watered one of the hundred trees planted there to commemorate the historic Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. Later he paid homage to Bangabandhu by laying a floral wreath at his statue in east London while recalling the significant contribution of British Bengalis to the 1971 War of Independence.

In the evening, the minister visited a PG surgery in London and exchanged views with GPs to understand the UK’s primary healthcare services and referral system. He also discussed how Bangladesh could introduce a similar referral system to streamline its healthcare services.

Health Minister Dr Sen is currently in the UK on an official visit to attend the Conference on “International Response to Antimicrobial Resistance,” organised by the UK Government and the Royal Society.