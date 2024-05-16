Pilot Asim Jawad’s family meets PM Sheikh Hasina

The family of Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, who recently died in trainer fighter jet crash, met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Thursday evening.

Jawad’s father Dr Md Aman Ullah, mother Nilufar Akter, wife Rifat Antara, daughter Ayeeza and son Ayaaz met the premier and spent some time with her, PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told BSS.

During the meeting, Jawad’s mother burst into tears after embracing the Prime Minister who pacified her.

The Prime Minister inquired about their wellbeing and expressed profound condolence at the demise of Jawad and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Jawad was killed few days back when a trainer fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed in the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram’s Patenga area.