President invites AL chief Sheikh Hasina to form govt

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday invited Awami League President Sheikh Hasina to form the new government as her party AL achieved a landslide majority in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7.

During a meeting, the President, in line with the Constitution of Bangladesh, invited Sheikh Hasina, the current Prime Minister of the 11th Parliament, to form the cabinet as the leader of the majority of members in the 12th Parliament, reports BSS.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen about the outcome of the meeting.

During the meeting, the Head of State congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary polls.

He said this victory is a reflection of public opinion to continue the trend of democracy as well as the development of the country in the days to come.

The President said the countrymen through this election have given a verdict in favour of Independence, spirit of Liberation War and development and progress.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the country would become ‘Smart Bangladesh’ and ‘Sonar Bangla’ envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Head of the State wished the Prime Minister overall success.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to the people of the country for giving Awami League a landslide victory in the 12th national polls.

Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival at 5:05 pm, President Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana welcomed the Prime Minister with a bouquet.

The Prime Minister also presented a bouquet to the President and his spouse.

Cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister’s office and secretaries concerned to President and the PMO were also present there.