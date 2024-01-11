Bangladesh High Commission London commemorated the Father of the Nation with deep respect and due dignity on Bangabandhu’s historic homecoming day.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

On January 10, 1972, the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, was freed from Pakistan’s prison and returned to the independent Bangladesh of his dream. On the occasion of Bangabandhu’s historic homecoming day on January 10, 2024, Bangladesh High Commission organized a commemorative event and a discussion meeting in London.

The High Commissioner presented the portrait of Bangabandhu along with British Bangladeshi distinguished guests, brave freedom fighters and officials of the High Commission.

At the beginning of the discussion meeting, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyred members of the Bangabandhu family who were martyred by the assassin’s bullet on the night of August 15, 1975, and for the souls of all the martyrs of the great liberation war from the language movement of 1952 to 1971 and Prime Minister Sheikh Under the dynamic leadership of Hasina, special prayers were offered for the future prosperity and development of Bangladesh.

In the discussion meeting, High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem paid deep respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali father of the nation, saying, “The victory of Bangladesh’s freedom and the great liberation war was fulfilled only through the return of Bangabandhu on January 10th. In the long 24 years from 1947 to 1971, the father of the nation Bangabandhu crossed the mountain barrier and freed it from Islamic Pakistan and gave the Bengali nation an independent sovereign and non-communal state, Bangladesh.

He said, “In just three and a half years, Bangabandhu signed the Land Boundary Agreement with the neighboring India and Myanmar, including the recognition of Bangladesh by the United Nations and various international organizations, and strengthened the country’s independence and sovereignty. Within just one year of the country’s independence, a written constitution unique in the history of the world was given to the countrymen. Presented by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.

The ambassador also said, “Bangabandhu’s self-respecting patriotism and foreign policy, Bangabandhu’s daughter Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been elected for the fourth consecutive time by the people’s vote through her strong leadership and has taken oath in the Jatiya Sangsad today on January 10, 2024, and in the formation of her dream Sonar Bangla in the ideals of the father of the nation. He reiterated his commitment to take the country forward for development and prosperity.”

The High Commissioner respectfully recalled the outstanding contribution of Bangladeshi diaspora in the UK in the great freedom struggle of Bangladesh in 1971 and expressed his gratitude to Bangabandhu and Bangladesh for their unwavering support and cooperation at all times including his visit to London on 8th and 9th January 1972 during the Father of the Nation’s homecoming.

High Commissioner Tasneem urged the new generation of British-Bangladeshis to come forward to fulfill the dream of building a smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024 and to play a role in strengthening the hand of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep Bangladesh’s sovereignty and non-communal trend intact.

Sultan Mahmud Sharif, prominent personality of Bangladeshi-British community in United Kingdom, Mohammad Lokman Hossain, veteran journalist-columnist Syed Badrul Ahsan and prominent personality of the community Abdul Ahad Chowdhury gave commemorative speech in the discussion meeting.