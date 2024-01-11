Annual Award Giving of Friends United Football Club UK was held in London in a joyful atmosphere

Bangla Mirror Desk ::

Friends United Football Club UK (FUFC) Annual Award Giving Ceremony and Gala Dinner 2023 has been completed in East London, United Kingdom.

Young footballer Imran Uddin Presided over the Annual Awards Ceremony Organised by Friends United Football Club UK (FUFC) at a restaurant in East London on Wednesday (January 10).

Presented by community activist, young footballer Imran Mahmud, Speaker Councilor Mr Jahed Chowdhury of London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council spoke as the chief guest at the Annual Award Giving ceremony.

Speaking as special guests – Chair of Aspire Party of London, community activist, journalist KM Abu Taher Chowdhury, Former President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity & Former Principal Muhammed Shahed Rahman and community activist, footballer Tausir Ahmad spoke as special guests.

Abdul Malik, Iqbal Hossain, Ruhit Khan, Rahat Qadir, Zubair Ahmad, Usma Mia, Razzaq Hossain, Abu Taher, Maruf Ahmad and Kayes Ahmad etc. spoke on this occasion.

Stepney Athletics FC received the Champions Trophy from the guests at Friend United Football League One 2023 as Annual Award Winners. Dhaanya Tigers received the runners-up trophy.

Stepney Athletics FC received the United Football League Two 2023 Champion Trophy. And Usman Kingons received the runner up trophy.

DPL season- 4 champions Dhaanya Tigers.

The runner up is Dhaanya Super Star.

Dhaanya Challengers received the New Year Cup 2024 champion trophy at the same event.

DPL Season-4 (Fair Play) Dhaanya Lions.

Young footballer Ruhel Miah became Fair Player of the Year 2023.

Banna Khan is the best Promising player of the year 2023.

Imran Uddin became the best Management of the year 2023.