New cabinet: Who gets which ministry?

As a new cabinet swears in on Thursday, the Sheikh Hasina-led government has distributed ministries among its members.

The new cabinet will be comprised of 37 members this time, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told the media.

There will be 25 ministers and 11 state ministers in this cabinet along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Among them, there will be two technocrat ministers this time.

Here is the distribution of ministries.

Ministers

AKM Mojammel Haque (Ministry of Liberation War Affairs)

Obaidul Quader (Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges)

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (Ministry of Industries)

Asaduzzaman Khan (Ministry of Home Affairs)

Dr Dipu Moni (Ministry of Social Welfare)

Md Tajul Islam (Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives)

Lt Col Muhammad Faruk Khan (Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism)

Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali (Ministry of Finance)

Anisul Huq (Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs)

Hasan Mahmud (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Md Abdus Shahid (Ministry of Agriculture)

Sadhan Chandra Majumdar (Ministry of Food)

Ubaidul Muktadir Chowdhury (Ministry of Housing and Public Works)

Md Abdur Rahman (Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock)

Narayan Chandra (Ministry of Land)

Abdus Salam (Ministry of Planning)

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury (Ministry of Education)

Forhad Hossain (Ministry of Public Administration)

Faridul Haque Khan (Ministry of Religious Affairs)

Md Jillul Hakim (Ministry of Railways)

Saber Hossain Chowdhury (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change)

Jahangir Kabir Nanak (Ministry of Textiles and Jute)

Nazmul Hasan Papon (Ministry of Youth and Sports)

Architect Yeafesh Osman (Ministry of Science and Technology)

Dr Samanta Lal Sen (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

State Ministers

Simeen Hussain Rimi (Ministry of Women and Children Affairs)

Nasrul Hamid (Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources)

Zunaid Ahmed Palak (Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology)

Mohammad A Arafat (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)

Md Mohibur Rahman (Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief)

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury (Ministry of Shipping)

Zahid Faruk (Ministry of Water resources)

Kujendra Lal Tripura (Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs)

Rumana Ali (Ministry of Primary and Mass Education)

Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury (Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment)

Ahsanul Islam Titu (Ministry of Commerce)