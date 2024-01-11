Huawei delivers over 72 solar power projects in Bangladesh

Huawei South Asia Representative office has recently announced its achievements in the renewable energy sector at an event titled “Huawei Solar Annual Ceremony 2023” in Dhaka.

Representatives from more than 62 EPC partner companies, distribution partners and high officials from Huawei were present at the ceremony, according to a press release, reports UNB.

In 2023, Huawei delivered a 100 MW Utility project for distribution to the national grid and Bangladesh’s largest and first-ever microgrid with a 22 MWh ESS capacity at Monpura Upazila. Also, The company also implemented more than 72 Solar Rooftop Projects with its partners. In total, 132 MW solar project is being deployed using Huawei FusionSolar Inverter solutions in Bangladesh Rooftop Solar Market, it said

BUET, Meghna Group, Akij Bashair Group, Rising Group, Envoy Group, Fakir Group, Kazi Farms, Japan Tobacco International (JTI), Walton Group, and various others are among the projects delivered by Huawei.

“Huawei has been working hand in hand with Bangladesh to generate 40% electricity from renewable energy sources by 2041. Huawei provides cutting-edge technologies, solutions, and products in South Asia to achieve that goal. Our digital power products are gaining popularity in the market, and our achievement in 2023 is a reflection of that. We are committed to contributing more in this sector,” said Liang Weixing (Jack), managing director of Huawei South Asia Digital Power Business Department.

Huawei also has awarded partners in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company category at the event. The top 18 EPC partner companies have received awards in terms of project capacity, showcasing outstanding execution. Ten companies have been awarded for their significant contribution to the solar market with Huawei solutions. Besides, two distributor awards highlighted excellent performance and contributions to distribution, said the release.