25 ministers, 11 state ministers take oath

Twenty-five ministers and 11 state ministers took oath as members of the new cabinet on Thursday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the ministers held at Bangabhaban at 7pm, reports UNB.

The ministers are AKM Mozammel Haque, Obaidul Quader, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dr. Dipu Moni, Tajul Islam, Farooq Khan, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Advocate Anisul Haq, Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Abdus Shaheed, Sadhan Chandra Majumder, RAM Ubaidul Mokhtadir Chowdhury, Abdur Rahman, Narayan Chandra Chanda, Abdus Salam, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Farhad Hossain, Faridul Haque Khan, Zillul Hakim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Nazmul Hasan Papon, Yeafesh Osman, and Dr. Samanta Lal Sen.

Of them, Yeafesh Osman and Dr. Samants Lal Sen took oath as technocrat ministers.

Meanwhile, Mohammad A. Arafat, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Nasrul Hamid, Simeen Hossain (Rimi), Rumana Ali, Ahsanul Islam (Titu), Shafikur Rahman Chowdhury, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zahid Farooq, Kujendra Lal Tripura, and Mohibbur Rahman, took oath state ministers.

Earlier, a gazette notification was issued, on behalf of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, appointing Awami League president Sheikh Hasina as prime minister and 25 ministers and 11 state ministers for the new cabinet.