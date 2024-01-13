Ashok, Yahiya re-elected Sylhet bar president, secretary

Ashok Purkayastha and Golam Yahiya Chowdhury were re-elected president and general secretary respectively of the Sylhet District Lawyers’ Association for 2024.

The bar association election commissioner, Md Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, announced the results of the polls at about 6:00am on Friday after completion of counting of the votes, the association sources said.

The annual polls of the association continued without any break between 10:00am and 4:00pm on Thursday.

The election commissioner told New Age that 1,429 out of total 1,789 voters cast their votes in the polls to elect the office bearers of the 25-member executive committee of the association.

Ashok got 621 votes while his nearest contestant Shamsul Haque bagged 571 votes for the top position.

Yahiya won the race for the post of general secretary getting 998 votes while his nearest candidate Jubayer Bakth Juber got 382 votes, according to the election results.

Md Jalal Uddin and Md Nurul Amin were elected vice-president-1 and vice-president-2 respectively.

Besides, Md Saleh Ahmed Hira and Masum Ahmed were elected joint-general secretary-1 and joint-general secretary-2 respectively.

Other elected office bearers of the association are social welfare affairs secretary Md Saifur Rahman Khandaker and social welfare affairs assistant secretary Mohammad Kadir Ahmed, library secretary Md Mehedi Hasan Sajal, assistant general secretaries, Md Mozakkir Hossain, Md Wazihuddin Tarik and Md Badrul Alam Shipan.

M Abdul Karim Akbari and Jamil Ahmed were elected assistant election commissioners of the association without any contest.

There was no candidate for the post of election commissioner this time.

Besides, Md Akhter Baks, Md Akhter Hossain Khan, Md Anwar Hossain, Md Abdul Wadud, Md Abdul Malik, Ashik Uddin, Md Obaydur Rahman, Md Gias Uddin, Noman Mahmud, Raj Uddin and Sandhya Laksmi Dey have been elected executive members of the committee, the chief election commissioner said.