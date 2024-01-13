Dr Samanta Lal to take office as health minister Sunday

The newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen will take office Sunday morning.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

According to a Health Ministry press release, Dr Samanta will take charge after joining the ministry first at 10am.

He will assume his responsibilities, meet with the ministry officials in the conference room, and get briefed about the ministry after joining.

Later at noon, he will exchange greetings with media personnel in the ministry’s conference room, it added.

He has been assigned this role as a technocrat minister in the new government.

On Thursday evening, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the former coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, was appointed as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of the Bangladesh government.

He has also been serving as the Bangladesh Society of Plastic Surgeons president.

The Bangla Academy awarded Dr Samanta Lal Sen an honourary fellowship in 2018 for his special contribution to medical service.