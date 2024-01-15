New M’singh-3 MP takes oath of office

Newly elected lawmaker from Mymensingh-3 Nilufar Anjum on Monday took oath of her office as the Member of Parliament (MP) in the 12th parliament, which is slated to go into maiden session on January 30.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Nilufar, who has been elected as the lawmaker with the ruling Awami League’s ticket, said a press release.

Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, Chief Whip .Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Whip Iqbalur Rahim and lawmaker Nahim Razzaq were present at the ceremony.

After taking the oath, Nilufar signed the oath book as per custom.

Nilufar Anjum Popy was declared as MP on January 13 after re-voting in Bhalukapur High School centre as the voting was postponed on charge of irregularities on January 7.