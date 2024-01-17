Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Habiganj

A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ajmiriganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shushila Rani Baishnab, 25, wife of Ful Kumar Baishnab, a resident of Zilua Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shushila committed suicide by hanging herself in the house in the morning. The family members then saw her hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Ajmiriganj Police Station Gulam Mortuza confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken after investigation.