Mashrafe named Sylhet Strikers captain in BPL

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza finally was named captain for the Sylhet Strikers, ending a speculation over his participation in the tournament.

He was the captain of the team in the last season when Sylhet ended up as runners up after losing the final to Comilla Victorians by seven wickets. But the fitness issue and Mashrafe’s hectic schedule as the lawmaker of the country put a doubt on his participation, BSS reports.

Moreover, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s presence in Sylhet Strikers team was the other reason that gave a belief that he would be the captain of the side, considering the fact that he is leading the national team in absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

But Sylhet eventually named Mashrafe the captain, considering his immense success in BPL as captain. He is the most successful captain in the BPL history, hoisting trophy for four times for three different franchisees.

Mashrafe led Dhaka Gladiators twice (2012, 2013) to clinch the coveted trophy and then he won it for Comilla Victorians (2015) and Rangpur Riders (2017). Imarul Kayes was the other captain to lift the trophy thrice, all for Comilla Victorians.

Mashrafe however made Sylhet Strikers a title contender from a mediocre team in the last seasons and came agonizingly close to win the trophy before losing it to a mighty Comilla Victorians.

Shakib Al Hasan, who is also elected an MP in the recently concluded JS Polls, refused to take up Rangpur Riders captaincy. As a result Nurul Hasan Sohan, who led the side playoffs last season is retained the captain for this season also. Shakib joined Riders from Fortune Barishal.

“We thought Shakib as the captain of our team this season but he himself informed us that he doesn’t want to lead the side, so we announced Sohan as our captain,” Rangpur CEO Ishtiak Sadek said yesterday after a practice match between Riders and Durdanto Dhaka.

Liton Das was named captain for the defending champions Comilla, replacing its most successful captain Imrul Kayes. Kayes though had an envious record as captain, his batting form worried the franchisees in the last season.

Anamul Haque Bijoy was announced as captain for Khulna Tigers, who formed a low budget team. Tamim Iqbal however will lead Fortune Barishal as the franchise is eying a BPL title. Mosaddek Hossain will lead Durdanto Dhaka while Shuvagata Hom is the skipper of Chattogram Challengers.