New Covid-19 variant ‘JN.1’ detected in Bangladesh

The first case of Covid-19 sub-variant ‘JN.1’ has been reported in the country.

Professor Tahmina Shireen, director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said the new sub-variant JN.1 has been found in test samples of five coronavirus patients inside and outside Dhaka.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), new types of coronavirus infections are increasing in various countries of the world, including the neighbouring India.

A month ago, the WHO informed about this new type of coronavirus. WHO has separately classified this variant as a “Variant of Interest” (VOI) because JN.1 infections are spreading rapidly.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (January 18) the National Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) suggested launching vaccination programme as infection rate of COVID-19 has increased across the country.

Earlier, DGHS on January 13 through a press release recommended wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the new outbreak of coronavirus in several countries around the world.

In a statement, the National Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce made the suggestion issuing a fresh directive for launching vaccination campaign to immunize first, second and booster dose