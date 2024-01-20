BGMEA requests NBR to ensure seamless services for RMG sector

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to streamline customs procedures and ensure hassle-free services for the garment industry, creating a more efficient and competitive business environment.

He held a meeting with member (Customs and VAT Admin) of the NBR, Farzana Afrose, at the NBR office in Dhaka on Saturday and discussed pressing issues affecting the garment industry, reports UNB.

During the meeting, they focused on industry-specific challenges, with a particular emphasis on how readymade garment (RMG) exporters could receive seamless services from the NBR, especially concerning customs, VAT, and bond-related services.

The meeting was also attended by Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, former president of FBCCI and BGMEA, and Md Munir Hossain, vice president of FBCCI.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan pointed to the current issues faced by RMG exporters in dealing with customs, bonds, and VAT, particularly in the context of the ongoing global economic situation and tense geopolitical crises.

He mentioned how the apparel exporters are struggling to sustain the RMG industry which is a crucial source of foreign currency earnings for Bangladesh.

Hassan underscored that any service-related challenges from the NBR could exacerbate the difficulties faced by RMG exporters.

In response, Farzana Afrose assured full NBR support in addressing the challenges faced by the garment industry, according to the BGMEA.