‘We’ve not received any ‘signal’ yet to be opposition in parliament’

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader has said they have not received any ‘signal’ yet whether they are going to become the opposition in parliament.

“A meeting of Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party (JPPP) was held on Thursday. According to a resolution of the meeting, I was proposed as the leader of the opposition, Anisul Islam Mahmud was as deputy leader of the opposition and Mujibul Huque Chunnu as chief whip of the opposition. We have already submitted our resolution to the Speaker. She will formally inform us which party is going to be the opposition in Jatiya Sangsad by January 30,” he said.

GM Quader, who was elected as MP from Rangpur Sadar-3 constituency, stated it to journalists while sharing opinions with them at his Skyview residence at Senpara in Rangpur city after arriving from Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

He said Jatiaya Party will play the real role of the opposition in parliament giving highest priority to the country and its people. “Number is not a major issue, rather we want to play our role sincerely. We were also in the opposition in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad. We have tried to play the role of the opposition criticising the government constructively for the greater interest of the country and the nation.”

GM Quader claimed that conspiracy has been going on against Jatiya Party for its popularity since the formation of the party. “After the 12th parliamentary election, party leaders were made confused providing wrong information. Subsequently, they understood their mistakes. What I did would pave the way for party leaders to play a bigger role in politics in the days ahead. I did not see anything alternative to it. Now, everyone has understood it. So, there is no possibility of division in Jatiya Party.”

It may be mentioned that 11 MPs of Jatiya Party were elected as a single party in the 12th parliamentary election.

JaPa co-chairman and Rangpur City Corporation mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostofa, vice-chairman and City Jatiya Party general secretary SM Yasir, organising secretary Abdur Razzak, City Jatiya Party vice-president Lokman Hossain, Zahidul Islam, Jatiya Party central leader Noor Alam Jadu Mia, Jatiya Chhatra Samaj central committee president Al Mamun and other local leaders were present.