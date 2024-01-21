HC orders to dispose cases against Abbas, Annie accepting bail pleas

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to dispose 10 separate cases filed against BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas after accepting his bail prayer.

The court also asked the CMM court to dispose two cases filed with New Market and Dhanmondi Police Stations against BNP’s Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie.

An HC bench of Justice Mostafa Jaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order after holding hearing on separate writs filed by the BNP leaders.

The writs were filed on January 15.

Senior lawyers Jaynul Abedin and Sogir Hossain were present in the court today on behalf of Mirza Abbas and Annie.

Mirza Abbas was arrested on October 29, last, in a case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station. Besides, he was accused in 10 more cases, Sogir Hossain said.

The lower court on January 10, did not accept his bail petitions.

Meanwhile, on October 5, last, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie was arrested in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station.

The two BNP leaders are now in jail.