‘Dummy government’ now looks for a ‘dummy opposition’: Rizvi

Awami League-led ‘dummy government’ is now looking for a ‘dummy opposition’ in parliament, said BNP senior joint secretary general ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He said that the total electoral system of the country has been made distrustful, ineffective, and hilarious due to the greed for power of a particular individual.

The BNP leader was speaking at a press conference at the BNP’s central office at Nayapaltan on Tuesday (January 23) morning.

Mentioning the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remark that Jatiya Party (JaPa) is the main opposition party in parliament, Rizvi said the party (JaPa) had disappeared in Awami League voluntarily in the last election. Placing Sheikh Hasina’s photo in their posters, the Awami League-backed party has now turned into ‘Jatiya Awami Party.’

“Perhaps, Bangladesh is the only country in the world where prime minister herself decides who is going to be the opposition in parliament. A ‘voterless’ government which does not have any relation with masses is now pushing the country towards an inconclusive situation. Sheikh Hasina is taking the country towards deep darkness to cling to power,” he said.