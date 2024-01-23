‘Who are You to explain about verdict’, Appellate division to Barrister Khokon

The Appellate division on Tuesday warned BNP’s joint secretary general and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon.

Mahbub Uddin Khokon earlier said that oath taking by the 290 lawmakers was “unconstitutional” as the tenure of the 10th parliament expired on January 28, 2019.

Therefore, there were two parliaments from January 3 to January 28 in 2019 — which is unconstitutional, he said, adding that the BNP lawmakers had taken oath much later.

A four-member bench of the Appellate division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan said these today.

When Khokon appeared in front of the dias for a hearing, then the Chief Justice said, You can review if found any ambiguity of any verdict. But you cannot say like these publicly.”

“I talked about fiction in the verdict,” Khokon replied to the court.

Then the Chief Justice said, Only Supreme Court will explain, Who are you to explain?”

The Appellate division did not accept Khokon’s case hearing.