Lions Foundation distributed winter clothes in Sylhet helpless cold people

Sylhet Lions Foundation (SLF) distributed winter clothes among helpless, poor and cold people at Lions eye hospital building in Bagbari, Sylhet city on Monday.

Dr. Azizur Rahman PDG was present during the distribution of winter clothes. Lion Khairun Nesha Shelley, Lion Haroon Al Rashid Dipu MJF, Lion Sajuan Ahmad, Lion Gautam Lal Dutt, Lion Imran Ahmad MJF, Lion Engineer Abu Taher, Lion Mohammad Muhitur Rahman MJF, Lion Kazi Abdul Mukit, Lion Gautam Banik, Lion Sanjida Khanam, prominent mentor of the area Fazlur Rahman and leaders of Sylhet Lions Foundation and other guests were present during the distribution of winter clothes.

During the distribution of winter clothes, speakers said that Sylhet, like the rest of the country, has been experiencing severe cold for the past few days. Sylhet Lions Foundation stands by the poor and helpless people in this winter of suffering. Another name for selflessly serving the helpless people is humanity. Such noble and virtuous deeds are the best form of worship.

Speakers said, the suffering of helpless poor people has no limit in dense fog. People for people. Many helpless and poor people are suffering in this severe winter. Now is the time to stand by them. All of us, including all the rich in the society, should stand by them as much as we can.