‘I’ll play role to strengthen tobacco control law’

In a meeting with a delegation from the Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, declared a commitment to addressing the environmental impact of cigarette waste. The minister asserted that a thorough analysis of the effects of cigarette waste on the environment would be conducted, and necessary measures would be implemented to mitigate its adverse effects.

During the meeting at the Secretariat on January 23, 2024 morning, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury also expressed his determination to actively contribute to the process of amending laws aimed strengthening tobacco control measures in the country.

Iqbal Masud, director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and Wash Sector, conveyed floral wishes and greetings to the minister, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing public health issues.

The meeting saw the participation of Mostafizur Rahman, Lead Policy Advisor of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and coordinator of the Tobacco Control Project of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, along with Shariful Islam and Program Officer Sabiha Sultana.