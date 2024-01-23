 Inauguration of Maijdi Branch of Apan Shishu Bikash Foundation

Apan Shishu Bikash Foundation’s Noakhali Maijdi Branch was inaugurated under the slogan ‘Healthy Children – Safe Future’. The auspicious opening of the new branch of Apan Shishu Bikash Foundation was held on Tuesday (January 23) at 10 am in Maijdi Court area of ​​the district town of Noakhali. Maizdi Municipal Council Mayor Shahidullah Khan Sohail was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali Sharmin Ara inaugurated the event. Child psychologist Sultana Razia, chairman of Apon Shishu Bikash Foundation, spoke as the keynote speaker on the occasion under the chairmanship of Feroz Mehdi, general secretary of Apon Shishu Bikash Foundation.

Child psychologist Sultana Razia, the main discussant, said that the physical and mental development of children in our society is being hindered due to various reasons including device addiction. Due to this, the number of children with special needs is increasing day by day. The organization has been working nationwide for a long time. In continuation of this, Apan Shishu Bikash Foundation has been working to ensure the mental and physical development of children in Noakhali for five years. The chairman of the foundation, child psychologist Sultana Razia, urged people from all walks of life to come forward to ensure a beautiful future for children. Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Akhi Noor Jahan Nila, Noakhali Municipality No. 4 Ward Councilor Abul Khair Sohag, Maizdi Municipal Mahila League General Secretary Hasina Chowdhury and others were present as special guests.

The speakers on the occasion praised the ongoing activities of Apan Shishu Bikash Foundation. And urged to spread this activity in every area. At the end of the meeting, the guests cut the ribbon and cut the cake to inaugurate the office. Hundreds of local people including officials associated with the foundation were present in the event. After that, a rally took out and circled the important roads of Maizdi Court area. It should be noted that the foundation is carrying out various social activities for children’s physical and mental development and public awareness across the country. Last year, the organization conducted a month-long public awareness program in the capital to prevent dengue. It has branches in different parts of the country including Uttara, Basabo, Jatrabari in the capital.